Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win

Southampton's manager Ralph Hasenhuettl shouts during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at the St Mary's stadium ... Southampton's manager Ralph Hasenhuettl shouts during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal at the St Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP)

Manchester United's Scott McTominay, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soc... Manchester United's Scott McTominay, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.(Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United beat nine-man Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday to tie the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League match.

It came 15 months after Southampton lost by the same score line at home to Leicester, for the heaviest-ever home defeat.

Southampton had 19-year-old midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz sent off after 82 seconds and was trailing 6-0 when Jan Bednarek also received a red card for a foul in the penalty area in the 86th.

United scored three more late goals and matched its biggest-ever win in the Premier League, having also beaten Ipswich 9-0 in 1995.

United moved level on points with first-place Manchester City, but was behind on goal difference.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports