Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ronaldo nets 2 as Juve beats Inter in cup semifinal 1st leg

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 05:55
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's first goal after scoring a penalty during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between ...
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scores a penalty during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro...
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's first goal during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at ...
Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Sir...
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, celebrates his side's first goal with Nicolo Barella during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match be...
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores his side's first goal during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus ...
Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte instructs his players during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus...

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's first goal after scoring a penalty during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between ...

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scores a penalty during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro...

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's first goal during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at ...

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Sir...

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, celebrates his side's first goal with Nicolo Barella during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match be...

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores his side's first goal during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus ...

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte instructs his players during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus...

MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Juventus fight back to win 2-1 at Inter Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

Ronaldo netted a penalty and took advantage of a horrendous defensive error to give his side the advantage ahead of the second leg.

Lautaro Martínez had given Inter an early lead.

Napoli hosts Atalanta in the other semifinal on Wednesday, with the return legs scheduled for next week. The final is on May 19.

Inter was without key forward Romelu Lukaku for the first leg. He was suspended for accumulated cards following his spat with Zlatan Ibrahimović in last week’s quarterfinal win over AC Milan.

Inter had beaten Juventus 2-0 two weeks ago in Serie A and coach Antonio Conte was looking to maintain supremacy over his former club.

That seemed to be going to plan when Martínez slotted Nicolò Barella’s cross under Gianluigi Buffon in the ninth minute.

But Juventus was awarded a penalty when Ashley Young appeared to haul back Juan Cuadrado, and Ronaldo struck the spot kick into the roof of the net to level in the 26th.

Juventus completed the comeback nine minutes later. Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and Samir Handanović got into a mixup after the goalkeeper had rushed off his line, and Ronaldo pounced to race behind them and deposit into an empty net, off the base of the far post.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-03 07:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak