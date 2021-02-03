Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Thunder's Hill out at least 4 weeks after thumb procedure

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 04:56
Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill, left, puts a hand in the face of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton as he drives the lane in the first half o...

Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill, left, puts a hand in the face of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton as he drives the lane in the first half o...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb Tuesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks.

Hill joined the Thunder in the four-team deal that sent Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams to New Orleans. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 14 games. He is shooting 50.8% from the field and 38.6% percent on 3-pointers.

Rookie Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old from France, has been starting in Hill’s absence. The second-round pick scored 24 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 29 and went 6 for 6 from 3-point range. He averages 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-03 07:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak