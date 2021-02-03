Thunder's Hill out at least 4 weeks after thumb procedure

Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill, left, puts a hand in the face of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton as he drives the lane in the first half o... Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill, left, puts a hand in the face of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton as he drives the lane in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb Tuesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks.

Hill joined the Thunder in the four-team deal that sent Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams to New Orleans. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 14 games. He is shooting 50.8% from the field and 38.6% percent on 3-pointers.

Rookie Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old from France, has been starting in Hill’s absence. The second-round pick scored 24 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 29 and went 6 for 6 from 3-point range. He averages 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports