Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/03 05:20
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.21 to $54.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.11 to $57.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $1.62 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.67 a gallon. March natural gas was unchanged at $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $30.50 to $1,833.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $3.02 to $26.40 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.08 Japanese yen from 104.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.2019 from $1.2066.

Updated : 2021-02-03 07:55 GMT+08:00

