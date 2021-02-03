Alexa
Uber, UPS rise; Vertex Pharmaceuticals, BP fall

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 05:22
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $14.44 to $217.33.

The drug developer reported disappointing fourth quarter earnings.

Idexx Laboratories Inc., up $14.23 to $506.65.

The veterinary diagnostic and health care company handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

BP Plc., down $1.46 to $20.75.

The oil and gas company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts as the pandemic crimped energy demand.

Waters Corp., up $22.50 to $291.31.

The maker of lab equipment easily beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Catalent Inc., up 24 cents to $117.73.

The supplier to drug companies raised its revenue forecast for the year following a strong fiscal second quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $3.70 to $56.46.

The ride-hailing company is buying alcoholic drinks delivery app Drizly for about $1.1 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up 73 cents to $62.94.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from its study of a potential psoriasis treatment.

United Parcel Service Inc., up $4.03 to $160.29.

The package delivery service reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue as online shopping surged.

Updated : 2021-02-03 07:55 GMT+08:00

