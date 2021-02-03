Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/03 04:28
Steelers promote Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to Adrian Klemm to help turn around the team's underachieving offensive line. The Steelers promoted the three-time Super Bowl champion to offensive line coach on Tuesday.

Klemm, 43, replaces Shaun Sarrett. Sarrett was let go last month following a season in which the Steelers finished last in the NFL in yards rushing and yards per rushing attempt.

Klemm, who spent the past two years as Sarrett's assistant, takes over a unit that's on the verge of major change. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and left guard Matt Feiler are free agents and perennial Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and right guard David DeCastro are both on the other side of 30 and nearing the end of their current contracts. There also figures to be turnover at running back with leading rusher James Conner heading to free agency in March.

Klemm's hiring is the second internal coaching promotion in recent weeks. The Steelers moved Matt Canada from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator last month after declining to renew Randy Fichtner's contract.

Klemm spent six seasons in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in the 2000s. He coached collegiately at SMU and UCLA before joining the Steelers.

Klemm's hire leaves three open coaching positions with the Steelers: quarterbacks coach, secondary coach and assistant offensive line coach.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-02-03 06:21 GMT+08:00

