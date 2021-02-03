Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Luiz, Leno sent off as Arsenal loses 2-1 at Wolves in EPL

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 04:07
Arsenal's David Luiz reacts as he is shown a red card during the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molin...
Arsenal's David Luiz, center, is shown a red card during the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux ...
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton W...
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho, center left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between W...

Arsenal's David Luiz reacts as he is shown a red card during the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molin...

Arsenal's David Luiz, center, is shown a red card during the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux ...

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton W...

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho, center left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between W...

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal had defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno sent off either side of a stunning 30-meter strike by João Moutinho that sealed a 2-1 win for Wolverhampton in an action-packed Premier League game on Tuesday.

Leading 1-0 thanks to Nicolas Pépé’s 32nd-minute goal, Arsenal started its implosion when Luiz was given a straight red card for pulling back Willian José as the Wolves striker burst into the penalty area. Ruben Neves converted into the top corner from the spot in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Another Portugal center midfielder, Moutinho, gave Wolves the lead when he collected the ball in a central position, took a touch, and smashed a rising drive in off the post in the 49th.

And Arsenal’s evening got worse in the 72nd as Leno came out of his area to clear the ball away, but misjudged its flight and ended up bundling it into touch with his right arm. The German goalkeeper got a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity, with Adama Traore having been attempting to latch onto the ball.

Wolves wasn’t able to take further advantage of its numerical superiority but eased to a win that ended Arsenal’s seven-match unbeaten run in the league, which had lifted Mikel Arteta’s team back in sight of the European positions.

It was Wolves' first win in nine league games, since beating Chelsea 2-1 on Dec. 15.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-03 06:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak