Denard Span hired to Rays baseball operations department

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 03:56
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former major leaguer Denard Span was hired by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday as a special assistant in baseball operations.

Span, 36, batted .281 with 71 homers and 490 RBIs over 11 seasons with the Rays, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners.

The Tampa native appeared in 43 games with the Rays in 2018, hitting .238 with four homers and 28 RBIs before finishing his final season with the Mariners.

The AL champions also hired Allison DeKuiper as assistant in performance science, Rigo De Los Santos as Dominican Republic regional crosschecker and area scout, Carlos Herazo as pro scout, Jonah McElwee as major league food services assistant and Isha Rahman as assistant in minor league operations.

Updated : 2021-02-03 06:20 GMT+08:00

