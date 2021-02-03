Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden moves to provide COVID vaccine to pharmacies

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/03 01:12
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, nurse manager Rob Treiber receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston. Nearly a ye...

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, nurse manager Rob Treiber receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston. Nearly a ye...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear.

A White House announcement was expected Tuesday, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

Initially the government will be shipping limited quantities of vaccine to drug stores around the country, but that's expected to accelerate as drugmakers increase production. Drug stores have become a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines, and the industry is capable of vaccinating tens of millions of people monthly.

The partnership with drug stores was originally announced by the Trump administration last November. At that time, no coronavirus vaccines had been approved.

Updated : 2021-02-03 03:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak