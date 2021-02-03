Alexa
1 killed, 1 missing as heavy rain floods Turkish province

By Associated Press
2021/02/03 00:30
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Heavy rains and flash floods struck the Turkish Aegean coastal province of Izmir on Tuesday, killing at least one person, the state-run news agency reported. A second person is reported missing.

The two individuals were trapped inside a vehicle that was swept away by rising water in the town of Menderes, Anadolu Agency reported.

The region was hit by 1 1/2 times more rain in 10 hours than the average rainfall for all of February, Anadolu quoted Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger as saying. The downpour was expected to continue until Wednesday.

In October, Izmir was struck by a powerful earthquake that toppled buildings, killing more than 100 people.

