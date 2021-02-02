SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 10 6 3 0 1 13 34 26 Huntsville 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 30 Birmingham 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 31 Macon 6 3 1 1 1 8 13 13 Knoxville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.