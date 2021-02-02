Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 23:00
NHL Glance

All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31
Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34
Boston 9 6 1 2 14 30 20
Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24
N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16
Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 24 16
Columbus 10 4 3 3 11 24 28
Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 18 10
Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 23 14
Chicago 10 3 4 3 9 26 31
Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29
Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 32 29
Colorado 10 6 3 1 13 36 23
Minnesota 10 6 4 0 12 29 28
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26
Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27
Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29
Montreal 9 6 1 2 14 39 24
Vancouver 12 6 6 0 12 42 43
Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 32 29
Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41
Calgary 8 4 3 1 9 24 20
Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Montreal 6, Vancouver 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Boston 5, Washington 3

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-03 00:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak