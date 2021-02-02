All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31 Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34 Boston 9 6 1 2 14 30 20 Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 24 16 Columbus 10 4 3 3 11 24 28 Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 18 10 Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 23 14 Chicago 10 3 4 3 9 26 31 Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29 Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 32 29 Colorado 10 6 3 1 13 36 23 Minnesota 10 6 4 0 12 29 28 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 Montreal 9 6 1 2 14 39 24 Vancouver 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 32 29 Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41 Calgary 8 4 3 1 9 24 20 Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Montreal 6, Vancouver 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Boston 5, Washington 3

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.