6N: Ireland rule out injured forwards Doris and Roux v Wales

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 23:19
6N: Ireland rule out injured forwards Doris and Roux v Wales

DUBLIN (AP) — No. 8 Caelan Doris and lock Quinn Roux were ruled out of Ireland’s squad on Tuesday for the Six Nations opener against Wales this weekend.

Both have returned to their provinces to rehab; Doris with concussion symptoms and Roux with a neck complaint. Doris would have been a starter on Sunday at Lansdowne Road and Roux a possible reserve.

Forwards coach Paul O'Connell said they did not have a time frame for the pair's return.

“They are two injuries you don't ever want to be messing around with,” O’Connell said. "You have to be careful.”

The Irish said all other squad members were expected to train this week, which meant the recently injured captain Jonathan Sexton (hamstring), and forwards Iain Henderson (knee), Tadhg Furlong (calf), and Peter O’Mahony (neck), and winger James Lowe (groin) will be available for selection.

Ireland called up Munster back-rower Gavin Coombes and Leinster lock Ryan Baird. Both are uncapped.

Updated : 2021-02-03 00:15 GMT+08:00

