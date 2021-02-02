Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 23:09
Through Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 11 8 14 22 0 6 3 0 3 43 18.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 11 6 15 21 10 4 4 1 2 30 20.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 2 12 14 6 2 2 0 0 41 4.9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 10 5 9 14 1 8 0 0 2 22 22.7
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 10 5 8 13 2 2 4 0 0 20 25.0
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 10 5 8 13 0 2 2 0 0 26 19.2
Brad Marchand Boston 9 6 7 13 4 2 2 1 0 26 23.1
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 8 1 11 12 0 2 0 0 1 19 5.3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 9 4 8 12 -3 2 0 0 1 26 15.4
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 9 5 7 12 0 0 2 0 0 25 20.0
Cale Makar Colorado 10 1 10 11 8 2 0 0 0 23 4.3
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 12 1 10 11 -6 4 0 0 0 32 3.1
Mark Stone Vegas 7 2 9 11 6 9 0 0 2 15 13.3
Jack Eichel Buffalo 10 2 9 11 -6 2 1 0 1 39 5.1
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 9 3 8 11 -7 10 1 0 0 21 14.3
John Carlson Washington 10 4 7 11 -3 2 3 0 1 29 13.8
Bo Horvat Vancouver 12 5 6 11 -1 4 3 0 0 26 19.2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 9 5 6 11 4 2 3 1 0 38 13.2
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 9 6 5 11 -3 4 4 0 0 25 24.0
Brock Boeser Vancouver 12 8 3 11 -3 6 2 0 1 33 24.2

Updated : 2021-02-03 00:14 GMT+08:00

