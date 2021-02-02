Alexa
Police: 6 killed at Oklahoma home, person taken into custody

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 21:28
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Six people were killed early Tuesday in Oklahoma, including five children, and a person with a gun was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, police said in a press release.

Once there, officers encountered a person with a gun who was later taken into custody. Officers at the scene found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital, police said.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the person arrested or any details about the people who died. Police were expected to release more information later Tuesday.

