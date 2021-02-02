Tesla to fix touch screens, ending spat with US regulators

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, file photo, clouds are reflected in the hood of an unsold 2020 Model Y sports-utility vehicle as it sits at a Tes... FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, file photo, clouds are reflected in the hood of an unsold 2020 Model Y sports-utility vehicle as it sits at a Tesla dealership late in Littleton, Colo. Tesla Inc. is balking at recalling about 159,000 vehicles with potentially defective touch screens, so U.S. safety regulators are moving to force the company to take action, in news announced Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) — After initially refusing a request from U.S. safety regulators, Tesla has now agreed to recall about 135,000 vehicles because the large touch screens on the console can go dark.

The electric car maker said that it will recall certain 2012 through 2018 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2018 Model X SUVs to fix the problem. The failing touch screens can disable the backup cameras and cause the windshield defrosters to malfunction.

Last month the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started the process of taking Tesla to court to force the recall. But Tesla agreed last week to the fix the vehicles after getting a letter from the agency.

The recall was detailed in documents posted Tuesday on the agency's website. Tesla says in documents it doesn't agree the failures are a safety defect but will replace the screens' computer processors starting March 30.