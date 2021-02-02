Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: FBI agents involved in a shooting in South Florida

By FREIDA FRISARO and TERRY SPENCER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/02 21:25
Police: FBI agents involved in a shooting in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida have swarmed a neighborhood following a Tuesday morning shooting involving FBI agents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida. Another large contingent of law enforcement officers gathered outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

News outlets reported that Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were injured while serving an arrest warrant, and that a man was still barricaded inside a home in the suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

No additional details were immediately available.

Updated : 2021-02-02 22:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother