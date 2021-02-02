Alexa
Linchpin in vaccine rollout and home supply, UPS rolls in Q4

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/02 20:36
In this July 27, 2020 file photo, the tails of three UPS aircraft are shown parked at Miami International Airport in Miami. UPS, whose brown delivery ...

With millions of households relying on UPS for supplies and, more urgently, just-approved vaccines to combat a raging pandemic, package volumes for the delivery company soared in the fourth quarter and revenue spiked 21%.

Full-year revenue and profit set records.

Revenue reached $24.9 billion, up from $20.57 billion for same three months the previous year ending December 31. That easily beat the $22.87 billion that analysts polled by FactSet expected.

In the U.S., revenue rose 17.4%, driven by growth from small and medium-sized businesses. International revenue increased 26.8%, led by Asia and Europe.

Average daily volume climbed 10.6% for the year.

The company took a number of major charges in the quarter and it swung to a loss of $3.26 billion, or $3.75 per share.

Included in the charges as a $4.9 billion pension charge and a $545 million impairment charge related to the sale of UPS Freight.

Those one-time charges are typically stripped out for comparison by industry analysts. Based on those metrics, UPS earned $2.66 per share, also easily outpacing Wall Street per-share projections of $2.14.

Full-year revenue totaled $84.6 billion, with adjusted profit of $8.23 per share, both records for . UPS Inc.

Updated : 2021-02-02 22:42 GMT+08:00

