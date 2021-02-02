Marseille coach Villas-Boas offers to resign

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas says he has offered to resign because of a conflict with the club's board and not received a reply.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the former Chelsea and Tottenham coach said he disagreed with the club's sporting decisions.

After exiting the Champions League in the group stage, Marseille has slipped to ninth place in the French league following three consecutive losses.

“The mercato (transfer window) ended with the arrival of a new player," Villas-Boas said. “It’s a decision that is not made by me. I learned it this morning from the press when I woke up."

Marseille boosted its midfield with the loan signing of Olivier Ntcham from Celtic on the final day of the window on Monday.

“It is a player for whom I said no. He was not on our list,” Villas-Boas said.

Villas-Boas is on a two-year contract which ends in May.

His offer to resign also came after angry supporters forced their way into the club’s training complex last weekend, hours before a French league home game against Rennes. The league eventually postponed Marseille’s evening match at Stade Velodrome deeming it unsafe to hold the game with tensions so high.

No new date has been set for the match. But Marseille’s next home game will fall under closer scrutiny since it is against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain next weekend.

