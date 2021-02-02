Alexa
Mitchell to stay in England's backroom team until 2023 RWC

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 20:19
LONDON (AP) — Former New Zealand coach John Mitchell will remain as defense specialist for England through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Mitchell, who joined England coach Eddie Jones’ backroom staff in September 2018, has signed a 2 ½-year contract extension, the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

“I wanted to continue to carry on the work that we’re all doing to achieve just what we’re capable of here with England,” Mitchell said.

“I also think it’s the right place for me to evolve and challenge myself as a coach.”

Mitchell is in his second spell with England. He was forwards coach under Clive Woodward from 1997-2000.

England begins the defense of its Six Nations title on Saturday with a home match against Scotland.

Updated : 2021-02-02 21:10 GMT+08:00

