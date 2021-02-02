Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 2, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;SW;12;83%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;24;15;Sunny and nice;25;16;NNW;7;69%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;17;7;Partly sunny;15;7;ENE;17;68%;40%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;18;8;Partly sunny, nice;19;11;S;7;74%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow, then rain;8;7;Rain;9;5;W;16;93%;92%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and very cold;-12;-13;A little a.m. snow;-9;-14;N;4;79%;54%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;16;1;Sunshine, pleasant;19;2;E;10;37%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-10;-13;A bit of ice;0;-4;WSW;24;72%;88%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;32;25;A strong t-storm;31;21;SSW;12;83%;83%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Partly sunny;18;7;SW;9;76%;7%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;SSW;13;59%;2%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;22;7;Nice with sunshine;22;10;NE;9;45%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm around;34;23;ESE;11;64%;54%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;28;17;Mostly cloudy;28;16;E;11;50%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunlit, low humidity;35;23;Brilliant sunshine;34;23;S;10;48%;6%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;18;10;Breezy in the p.m.;17;10;W;21;67%;4%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;1;-9;Partly sunny;6;-6;W;17;18%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Milder with clearing;8;2;Periods of sun;14;7;SSW;8;72%;21%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;1;0;Cloudy, p.m. rain;5;1;WSW;8;97%;90%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Mostly cloudy;21;10;SE;10;60%;63%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;20;A couple of t-storms;28;19;SSE;9;71%;81%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;3;2;Spotty showers;9;5;WSW;11;83%;72%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain, not as cool;12;9;Rain, windy, mild;11;5;WSW;32;86%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;6;2;Partly sunny, mild;10;2;WSW;10;88%;18%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;4;0;Cloudy and milder;11;6;SW;9;82%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;An afternoon shower;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;SSE;12;61%;14%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;A t-storm around;29;20;E;9;41%;53%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;5;-3;Sunny and chilly;5;2;WSW;10;39%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;Breezy in the a.m.;28;14;SSW;19;18%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;SSE;22;66%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;SSE;5;60%;12%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly cloudy;31;21;NNE;15;60%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;0;-7;Partly sunny;-1;-3;S;10;69%;15%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;32;23;High clouds;31;23;NE;16;70%;44%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;0;-5;Chilly with snow;0;-4;ENE;19;81%;74%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;N;17;65%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;17;6;Partly sunny;19;14;S;18;61%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;NNE;20;63%;21%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;25;12;Hazy sunshine;22;13;E;12;70%;5%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;18;3;Partly sunny, mild;17;-3;NNE;14;37%;74%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;NW;9;56%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;12;80%;65%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with showers;10;5;Mostly cloudy;8;6;S;14;86%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;12;2;Sunshine and mild;13;2;NE;8;45%;7%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;19;14;Partly sunny;18;13;W;15;73%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds and warm;24;18;Clouds and sun;24;18;SSE;9;66%;16%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;24;17;A t-storm in spots;23;18;NE;13;87%;65%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;20;17;Partly sunny;21;12;NNE;13;53%;1%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-2;-6;Snow showers, cold;-5;-13;N;19;84%;71%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;ESE;7;53%;11%;8

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;E;16;61%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;26;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;NNW;19;79%;81%;1

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;30;15;Sunny and beautiful;27;14;SE;9;47%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Considerable clouds;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;NE;12;55%;81%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, mild;15;10;Partly sunny, mild;15;8;SW;11;78%;28%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;NW;16;81%;83%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and humid;31;23;Sunny and humid;31;25;SSE;12;64%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;16;14;A stray a.m. t-storm;20;17;SE;9;81%;56%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;8;-1;An afternoon shower;11;-2;SW;11;36%;47%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny, nice;30;13;WNW;9;48%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;4;Hazy sunshine;20;4;WSW;7;53%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with sunshine;38;22;Sunny and very hot;39;21;NE;13;13%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;-3;-5;Cloudy with rain;3;1;SW;12;85%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;31;22;Occasional rain;29;22;NNE;13;58%;62%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;23;A couple of t-storms;33;24;SW;9;73%;77%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;24;12;Sunny and nice;24;12;NNE;8;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Decreasing clouds;35;23;SSE;7;60%;55%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers this morning;13;6;Afternoon showers;14;5;ESE;11;71%;87%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;33;26;SSW;10;74%;36%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Clouds and sun, nice;22;20;SSE;11;77%;9%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;15;14;Spotty showers;16;10;SW;12;85%;86%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;13;7;Morning rain;9;5;SW;14;90%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly cloudy;19;9;E;8;72%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;31;26;Some brightening;32;26;S;11;66%;42%;6

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;14;9;A shower in the p.m.;13;9;SW;8;69%;67%;1

Male, Maldives;A few showers;31;27;A t-storm around;32;28;NE;23;67%;55%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A morning t-storm;30;25;SE;8;81%;73%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Sunshine and nice;31;24;E;9;63%;14%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy;20;14;Sunlit and warmer;24;13;E;16;57%;4%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;6;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;WSW;8;21%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Breezy and cooler;18;9;Plenty of sun;20;9;NNW;14;39%;2%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-6;Snow, not as cold;1;-4;NW;11;89%;88%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;31;23;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;E;22;58%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;An afternoon shower;25;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;20;SSE;18;69%;74%;7

Montreal, Canada;Intermittent snow;-3;-4;Afternoon flurries;0;-6;NW;12;74%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-6;-12;Cloudy;-3;-5;SSW;11;84%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;35;23;Hazy sunshine;32;22;NNE;8;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;A t-storm around;28;14;NNE;18;48%;54%;12

New York, United States;Windy with snow;1;-2;Windy;2;-3;NW;41;53%;15%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;18;10;Partial sunshine;19;11;ENE;13;72%;31%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;-10;-15;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-11;W;23;90%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;13;2;Cooler;7;-2;NNE;16;46%;3%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cold with some sun;-7;-13;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-15;N;8;63%;22%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-7;Clearing and breezy;-2;-9;WNW;24;67%;29%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;NE;15;80%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;31;24;Breezy with a shower;31;24;NNW;22;69%;45%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;29;24;Humid, p.m. showers;29;24;E;12;85%;99%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;15;11;Showers around;13;8;SW;29;61%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;34;21;Windy in the p.m.;32;15;ESE;21;44%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;E;11;48%;15%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy a.m. showers;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;NNE;21;77%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;30;21;Humid with showers;28;20;ESE;12;71%;74%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;7;5;Rain at times, mild;11;6;WSW;13;68%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Much colder;-4;-16;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-13;NW;6;36%;87%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;20;11;Occasional rain;20;11;W;13;65%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;Rather cloudy;18;10;SSE;4;88%;4%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower;29;24;Cloudy with a shower;29;24;ESE;14;71%;67%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;3;0;Mostly cloudy;3;0;ESE;23;55%;6%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. snow;-3;-4;Variable cloudiness;-1;-8;NNW;11;83%;12%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;NE;13;56%;7%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;Sunny and very warm;28;14;SE;12;21%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny, nice;16;9;SE;9;73%;63%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-1;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-8;NW;9;61%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;14;8;A little rain;12;7;NNE;15;73%;67%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;24;19;Breezy with a shower;23;18;ENE;25;72%;46%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with some sun;29;22;A brief shower;30;22;SSE;12;67%;42%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;22;13;Sunny and nice;23;12;N;9;66%;1%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunny and delightful;22;7;ESE;13;17%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds, then sun;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;SW;9;42%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;30;22;Spotty showers;30;21;N;15;78%;87%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;16;12;Spotty showers;16;9;SSE;11;78%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;7;4;A morning shower;8;4;S;9;73%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Much colder;-2;-9;Not as cold;4;-7;W;9;43%;70%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunshine;10;4;Partly sunny, mild;12;5;NW;20;74%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;25;Breezy in the a.m.;31;24;NNE;21;65%;25%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy, mild;11;2;Partly sunny, mild;12;1;SSW;9;79%;9%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;28;23;ESE;18;70%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;0;-5;Cold;-4;-6;N;10;76%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny intervals;23;19;Episodes of sunshine;23;21;NNE;16;63%;46%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;20;16;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;15;ESE;17;59%;8%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;0;-6;A snow shower;-3;-8;N;12;72%;80%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;15;3;Mild with sunshine;14;2;ENE;9;63%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Lots of sun, mild;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;15;2;N;9;46%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;15;4;Mostly sunny, mild;15;4;NE;8;21%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Sunny, nice and warm;25;14;SSE;8;57%;41%;4

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;15;6;Mostly sunny, mild;19;6;SE;6;63%;19%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;12;2;Sunny;10;1;N;9;45%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;-1;-6;Breezy in the p.m.;0;-5;WNW;28;64%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;17;14;Mostly sunny;18;12;S;11;68%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;SSW;8;58%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-16;-29;Hazy and cold;-14;-25;SE;6;90%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;7;3;Mostly cloudy;8;4;E;5;57%;31%;2

Vienna, Austria;Milder;7;3;Spotty showers;10;5;W;9;70%;70%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sunny and hot;33;17;E;7;47%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. snow;-3;-5;Cloudy;0;-7;N;10;79%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;2;1;Bit of rain, snow;4;1;ESE;11;93%;85%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;20;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;SSE;11;64%;26%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;NW;8;45%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;3;-7;High clouds;1;-6;NNE;3;66%;0%;2

Updated : 2021-02-02 21:10 GMT+08:00

