Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Long-term economic crisis possible for Taiwan despite high growth: ING expert

Tech exports described by economist as Taiwan’s sole economic growth engine

  338
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/02 21:05
(TSMC photo)

(TSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An economist has warned that even though Taiwan’s preliminary projection for its GDP growth rate last year was 2.98 percent — among the best in the world — a crisis may still be brewing for the country, as it relies too heavily on the tech industry, Liberty Times reported on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

CNBC reported that Taiwan became the fastest growing economy in Asia last year due to demand for its tech products, especially from China. Therefore, tech exports have been described by Iris Pang (彭藹嬈), chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV, as Taiwan’s sole economic growth engine. Taiwan has relied too heavily on the tech sphere, she said, to provide not only economic growth but also jobs and investments.

The economist maintained that it’s only a matter of time before Chinese tech companies catch up with those in Taiwan. When that happens, China will have realized technological independence and become Taiwan’s major competitor in the global market.

However, until then, the outlook for Taiwan’s tech industry will remain bright, and the sector will continue to drive economic growth, she added.

TS Lombard economists estimated that Taiwan and South Korea together produce 83 percent of the world’s single-chip microprocessors and 70 percent of memory chips, making the two countries strategically important to the U.S. and China, especially since China has limited access to U.S. technology.

The report said that under such circumstances, China will strive to achieve technological independence. However, some experts believe that at present China has fallen far behind, per Liberty Times.
CNBC
Iris Pang
ING Bank NV
tech industry
technological independence
Taiwan
China

RELATED ARTICLES

US secretary of state supports 'haven' for political refugees fleeing Hong Kong
US secretary of state supports 'haven' for political refugees fleeing Hong Kong
2021/02/02 13:10
Taiwan banks offer new bills for Lunar New Year
Taiwan banks offer new bills for Lunar New Year
2021/02/02 12:17
Italy envoy reiterates Taiwan's desire for cross-strait peace
Italy envoy reiterates Taiwan's desire for cross-strait peace
2021/02/02 10:53
Taiwan Navy decommissions domestically produced patrol ship
Taiwan Navy decommissions domestically produced patrol ship
2021/02/02 10:33
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/02 09:30

Updated : 2021-02-02 22:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother