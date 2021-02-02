Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty

By MARI YAMAGUCHI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/02 19:43
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus situation in Japan, at the prime minister's official residenc...

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus situation in Japan, at the prime minister's official residenc...

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is concerned about delays in the distribution of European-made coronavirus vaccines, an official said Tuesday, as it struggles to obtain enough doses to allow it to host the Olympics this summer.

Taro Kono, the Cabinet minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccines, said the EU's lack of clarity in its supply schedule is affecting Japan's preparations.

“Our vaccine supply schedule has not been finalized even now,” Kono said.

Last month, the EU announced export controls on coronavirus vaccines made in the bloc under a so-called transparency mechanism requiring producers to prioritize existing contracts with the EU.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be the first to receive Japanese government approval later this month. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that he hopes to begin inoculations using the Pfizer vaccine in mid-February — earlier than the initially planned late-February — starting with medical workers, elderly people and others with underlying health conditions.

The general public is not expected to begin being vaccinated until around June, making it difficult to obtain “herd immunity” ahead of the Olympics in July, especially in a country known for vaccine skepticism.

Kono said some Pfizer vaccines are produced in the EU and subject to the region’s vaccine export control system. He said Tokyo is negotiating with the EU to ensure a fair distribution of the vaccine to Japan as agreed with the pharmaceutical company.

Japan has signed agreements with two other foreign pharmaceutical makers — AstraZeneca of Britain and Moderna Inc. of the United States — to provide a total of more than 310 million vaccine doses this year.

Japan is to receive 144 million doses from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and the rest from Moderna.

During online Japan-EU trade talks Monday night, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi raised concerns about the vaccine export controls and urged EU officials to ensure a stable supply for Japan, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Motegi that he understands Tokyo’s concerns and the EU will do its utmost to achieve smooth vaccine exports based on existing contracts and favorable Japan-EU relations, the ministry said.

Suga has promised to secure enough vaccines to cover Japan's entire population of 127 million by June. He said Japan is seeking to achieve a safe and secure Olympics with or without vaccines.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Updated : 2021-02-02 21:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother