WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $442,020 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Sofia Kenin (2), United States, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 7-5, ret.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Nadia Podoroska (14), Argentina, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (11), Russia, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-0, 6-3.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Marie Bouzkova (16), Czech Republic, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza (6), Spain, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-2, 6-0.

Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, def. Venus Williams, United States, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, 6-3, 6-4.

Christina McHale, United States, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, and Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, def. Ankita Raina, India, and Rosalie van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (4), China, def. Belinda Woolcock and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 7-5, 5-7, 10-4.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (2), Netherlands, def. Fiona Ferro, France, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.