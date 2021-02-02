Alexa
Indian soccer club sacks coach for rape analogy

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 18:16
NEW DELHI (AP) — A soccer coach who used an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision has been sacked by his Indian Super League club.

Odisha wrote on Twitter on Tuesday it decided “to terminate” Stuart Baxter’s contract with immediate effect.

The decision came a day after last-placed Odisha lost a league match 1-0 and Baxter said in a post-match TV interview: "You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t. I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Odisha immediately issued an apology saying the comment was "completely unacceptable whatever the context.”

Baxter, a former South Africa coach, was hired last year by Odisha.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-02 19:41 GMT+08:00

