Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan defense official warns Myanmar coup could increase China's influence in region

By REUTERS
2021/02/02 17:50
Aung San Suu Kyi (left), Myanmar's foreign minister, walks with senior General Min Aung Hlaing (right) Myanmar military's commander-in-ch...

Aung San Suu Kyi (left), Myanmar's foreign minister, walks with senior General Min Aung Hlaing (right) Myanmar military's commander-in-ch... (AP photo)

The world’s democracies would risk pushing Myanmar into the arms of China if their response to the coup closes channels for communication with the Southeast Asian country’s powerful generals, Japan’s deputy defense minister said on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

“If we do not approach this well, Myanmar could grow further away from politically free democratic nations and join the league of China,” State Minister of Defence Yasuhide Nakayama told Reuters in an interview, saying Japan should discuss a common strategy with its allies.

Myanmar’s army seized power on Monday, declaring a state of emergency, and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with other government officials, having accused her National League for Democracy (NLD) party of winning a landslide victory in the Nov. 8 vote through “election fraud”.

Japan, a major aid donor with longstanding close ties to Myanmar, responded by calling for the release of Suu Kyi and members of her civilian government, and the restoration of democracy.

Nakayama said any move to suspend Japan’s partnership programme with Myanmar’s military could result in China winning more influence, potentially undermining security in the region.

“If we stop, the Myanmar military’s relationship with China’s army will get stronger, and they will further grow distant from free nations including United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom,” Nakayama said. “I think that would pose a risk to the security of the region.”

Since 2014, through in-country seminars and other programs, Japan’s defense ministry has been training Myanmar’s military officers on underwater medicine, aviation meteorology, disaster relief, and the Japanese language. The two countries also have an academic exchange program, under which eight cadets from the Myanmar military are currently studying at Japan’s National Defense Academy.

As part of efforts to contain the growing influence of China in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, Japan has focused on “capacity-building support” with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries as part of its security strategy in recent years.

Nakayama, who has been publicly critical about China, said he was watching China’s actions at sea with caution following a new law passed in Beijing, allowing the coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.
Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi
Japan
Chinese influence
coup

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan calls for dialogue as Myanmar coup unfolds
Taiwan calls for dialogue as Myanmar coup unfolds
2021/02/01 17:15
Biden tells Japan US will help defend disputed Diaoyutai Islands
Biden tells Japan US will help defend disputed Diaoyutai Islands
2021/01/28 15:07
Myanmar launches vaccination drive, prioritises frontline healthcare workers
Myanmar launches vaccination drive, prioritises frontline healthcare workers
2021/01/27 19:30
Japan asks Taiwan for help with semiconductor supply
Japan asks Taiwan for help with semiconductor supply
2021/01/26 17:39
Taipei 101 displays messages on Taiwan-Japan friendship
Taipei 101 displays messages on Taiwan-Japan friendship
2021/01/24 09:20

Updated : 2021-02-02 18:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother