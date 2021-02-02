Taiwan eyes enhanced partnership with global democracies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said Tuesday (Feb. 2) that Taiwan is ready to join other democracies in defending against attempts by totalitarian regimes to control the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at the 50th General Assembly of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians' Union (APPU), You pointed out that Taiwan is hoping to work with like-minded democracies to prevent authoritarian governments from fulfilling their great power aspirations. He said he expects countries that share values to form a tighter "democracy alliance" in the coming months.

You underlined the Taiwanese government's determination to protect freedom and democracy and said it is more than willing to offer assistance to other countries during the coronavirus pandemic. He also invited political leaders around the world to visit the country and behold its beauty after the outbreak.

Besides You, lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party, Kuomintang, Taiwan People's Party, and New Power Party were also present at the event. CTwant cited You as saying that the four major parties are all in pursuit of the same goal: Taiwan's recognition on the global stage.

The two-day annual APPU meeting kicked off virtually on Tuesday after being postponed from last year due to the pandemic. It was attended by 11 countries, including Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, the Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Tuvalu.



Japanese Prime Minister Suga gives opening address at APPU meeting. (Legislative Speaker's Office photo)