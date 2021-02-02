Alexa
Taipei’s Yangminghsan Flower Festival to kick off on Friday

Yangming Park attracts throngs of people to view cherry blossoms every spring

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/02 18:39
(Taipei Department of Information and Tourism photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Yangmingshan Flower Festival will officially kick off on Friday (Feb. 5) and last until March 21.

Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PLSO) is encouraging members of the public to visit Yangming Park, one of the event’s venues, during the Lunar New Year holiday and Valentine's Day to enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms.

Each year, the Yangmingshan Flower Festival is held at Yangming Park, the Floriculture Experiment Center, and other areas of Yangming Mountain, attracting a large number of visitors who relish the beauty of spring blossoms.

According to the Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism, Yangming Park, one of the oldest parks in the city, is planted with “plum, cherry, peach, azalea and camellia blossom, and consistently attracts throngs of people to view the cherry blossoms every spring.” The various cherry blossoms in the park include Yoshino, Keio-zakura, and Taiwan cherry.

Public transportation

City buses: 681 (Donghu - Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters), 230 (MRT Beitou Station – Yangmingshan), R5 (MRT Jiantan Station – Yangmingshan), S8 (MRT Shipai Station – Zhuzihu), S9 (MRT Beitou Statio n– Zhuzihu)

Flower festival special buses:

124 Yangmingshan 2nd Parking Lot – Zhuzihu Police Station – Xiaoyoukeng

125 Flower Clock – Yangmingshan Bus Station

130 Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters – Flower Clock – Yangmingshuwu

131 Yangmingshan 2nd Parking Lot – Flower Clock – Yangmingshuwu – Zhuzihu

