MOFA has not received any requests for assistance from Taiwanese in Myanmar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tseng Jui-li (曾瑞利), head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) East Asian and Pacific Affairs Department, said Tuesday (Feb. 2) that its representative office in Myanmar has not received any calls for assistance.

The Myanmar military launched a coup on Monday, announcing that it will take over the government and take control of the country under a one-year state of emergency. Currently, there are about 1,000 Taiwanese living in Myanmar and 270 Taiwanese-owned factories, Tseng stated, per CNA.

Tseng pointed out in a regular press conference that the representative office in Myanmar will continue to pay close attention to the local political situation and keep in touch with MOFA to obtain the latest information.

Meanwhile, MOFA announced the Taiwan-registered fishing boat “Hai Chien Hsing 20" recently seized by the Indonesian navy in the archipelago nation’s exclusive economic zone is still being held at an Indonesian naval base for investigation.

Tseng said that negotiations with the Indonesian government to release the crew, two of whom are Taiwanese, are currently underway. MOFA has arranged for family members to talk with the two Taiwanese crew members via telephone on Jan. 27. Furthermore, the Taiwan envoy is already making solemn representations with the Indonesian government, Tseng said.