Taiwan’s WantShow Laundry couple creates eco-friendly fashion service

Taiwanese octogenarian couple want to dedicate their fame towards social welfare. (Instagram, wantshowasyoung photo) Taiwanese octogenarian couple want to dedicate their fame towards social welfare. (Instagram, wantshowasyoung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Months after they went viral, the internet's favorite octogenarian couple plan to open a thrifting platform in Taiwan.

Owners of the Want Show Laundry, Chang Wan-chi (張萬吉) and his wife, Hsu Hsiu-e (許秀娥), want to use their fame to do good for society. According to their grandson, Reef Chang (張瑞夫), they intend to create a platform that can find new homes for the abandoned clothes at their store, per CNA.



The couple poses in their store with clothes left behind by customers. (Instagram, @wantshowasyoung photo)

By adopting the principle of circular fashion, the crowdfunding project that Chang created will allow laundry shops across Taiwan to post about forgotten garments. People can then choose the garments they like and purchase them.



Both style their outfits with items of their own clothing as well. (Instagram, @wantshowasyoung photo)

This project focuses on social welfare and aims to start a conversation about the environment and sustainable fashion. It promotes recycling and reusing clothes.

Chang added that profits made from the platform will be directed toward aiding people with disabilities in joining the workforce. Clothing cleaned by these charity groups will be distributed to seniors at senior citizen homes and disadvantaged families.

The project has already secured the support of the laundry services trade union in Taichung. It should mean up to 10,000 forgotten articles of clothing will find new owners.



Reef posing with his grandparents outside their laundry shop. (Instagram, @wantshowasyoung photo)

The adorable couple shot to fame after they modeled outfits made from forgotten garments at their laundry shop. Chang wanted to brighten up the lives of his grandparents and help their business by opening an Instagram account.

Both Wan-chi and Hsiu-e are naturals in front of the camera and pull off incredibly looks with their funky and youthful outfits. To keep up with them on Instagram, click here.