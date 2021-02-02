Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

DPP demands apology from recall campaign organizers over profanity

Vulgar poster aimed at Huang Chie spotted on truck during Sunday's pro-recall motorcade

  114
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/02 16:27
Kaohsiung DPP city councilors, women's rights advocates demand apology over profane poster.

Kaohsiung DPP city councilors, women's rights advocates demand apology over profane poster. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and women's rights groups on Tuesday (Feb. 2) accused the Huang Chie (黃捷) recall campaign of using vulgarity to demean women and demanded a public apology.

A poster displaying the word “b----” to describe Huang, an independent Kaohsiung city councilor, appeared on one of many vehicles during Sunday’s (Jan. 31) motorcade calling for the councilor’s recall. The recall campaign later clarified the vehicle displaying the vulgar message belonged to an anti-DPP group, adding that the DPP should look at all the “humiliating” content that appeared during the recall of former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Kaoshiung’s DPP City Council, DPP Women’s Support Association, Qiaotou Women’s Promotion Association, and a number of gender equality advocates came forward Tuesday to accuse the recall group of using profanity to promote their cause. The groups stated that the message basically “slanders” and “bullies” women and demanded an apology from recall campaign organizers, Liberty Times reported.

Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Wen-I (黃文益) said that people will respect democratic choice but that it is a farce to conduct attacks based on gender. He encouraged residents of Fengshan District to vote “no” in the recall election.

Zhuo Chun-ying (卓春英), a member of the Examination Yuan’s Gender Equality Committee, said that seeing verbally abusive posters was heartbreaking and that using derogatory words was both unwise and extremely off-putting.

Kao Min-lin (高閔琳), a member of the Kaohsiung City Council who is also facing a possible recall, said people must condemn the Huang Chie recall campaign and all those who discriminate against women. She also requested that the recall group apologize to Huang Chie and all women in Taiwan.

Kaohsiung City Councilor Kang Yu-cheng (康裕成) said that dismissal politician is a right supported by the constitution, but if the recall process is reduced to bullying and venting anger, it is “really regrettable.”

Taiwanese politics
DPP
Huang Chie
recall
recall campaign

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
2021/01/31 17:13
Taiwan politicians launch campaign to defend Kaohsiung councilor
Taiwan politicians launch campaign to defend Kaohsiung councilor
2021/01/26 14:10
Anti-Han Kuo-yu activists reunite to show support for southern Taiwan city councilor
Anti-Han Kuo-yu activists reunite to show support for southern Taiwan city councilor
2021/01/24 16:19
KMT blasted for cautioning against travel to Covid epicenter in northern Taiwan
KMT blasted for cautioning against travel to Covid epicenter in northern Taiwan
2021/01/22 12:00
Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
2021/01/19 11:37

Updated : 2021-02-02 18:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother