Kremlin foe Navalny faces court that may jail him for years

A police officer stands guard next to a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentenc... A police officer stands guard next to a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Mounted police secure an area around a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence... Mounted police secure an area around a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A police officer stands guard next to a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentenc... A police officer stands guard next to a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)

Police block an area around a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russi... Police block an area around a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia is photographed as she walks after arrival at S... FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia is photographed as she walks after arrival at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia. Moscow is bracing for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing Tuesday. Navalny was jailed last month and faces years in prison. Tens of thousands filled the streets across the vast country Sunday for a second straight weekend calling for his freedom, with thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

FILE - In this Thursday, April 23, 2015 file photo, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia talk in a courtroom before the heari... FILE - In this Thursday, April 23, 2015 file photo, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia talk in a courtroom before the hearing in Moscow, Russia. Moscow is bracing for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing Tuesday. Navalny was jailed last month and faces years in prison. Tens of thousands filled the streets across the vast country Sunday for a second straight weekend calling for his freedom, with thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faced a court hearing Tuesday that could end with him being sent to prison for years.

The 44-year-old Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. The accusation has been rejected by the Russian authorities.

Russia’s penitentiary service alleged that Navalny had violated the probation of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money-laundering conviction that he has rejected as politically motivated. It asked the Simonovsky District Court in Moscow to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison.

Navalny and his lawyers have argued that while he recovering in Germany from the poisoning, he could not register with Russian authorities in person as required by the terms of his probation. Navalny also insisted that his due process rights were crudely violated during his arrest and described his jailing as a travesty of justice.

Navalny's jailing has triggered massive protests across Russia over the past two weekends, in which tens of thousands took to the streets to demand his release. Many protesters also chanted slogans against Putin. Police detained thousands of participants each time. Some were beaten.

Navalny's team has called for another demonstration outside the Moscow court building on Tuesday. Police have deployed in force near the court building and cordoned off nearby streets.