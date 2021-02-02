Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese influencers gagged by CCP

Beijing is imposing fresh speech control limits as CCP celebrates centennial in 2021

  111
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/02 15:53
China flag on computer keyboard (Getty Images)

China flag on computer keyboard (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese we-media operators and influencers are being prohibited from spreading information related to “serious subjects” such as politics, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tightens its grip on freedom of speech.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) set out its objective in a Jan. 29 meeting to direct online information dissemination into “positive territory” during 2021, the year that marks the centenary of the CCP’s founding. A clampdown on self-media violations will be a focus of the campaign, according to the CAC.

Many we-media and public figures on social media have recently received notices asking them to acquire a permit before posting news or content spanning political, economic, military, and diplomatic affairs, as well as breaking news about major incidents, reported Hong Kong-based Sing Tao Daily.

The notice has been released by platforms including WeChat, Sohu, and Baijiahao. Posts and comments about these topics will risk censorship if they are from accounts without approved backgrounds, the notice warned.

Ma Xiaolin (馬曉霖), professor at Zhejiang International Studies University, lamented last Friday that he had been notified by Weibo customer services about the ban, according to Sing Tao Daily. As an international studies expert, he said he may need to adjust to the role of an online celebrity with posts of a recreational nature.

As part of the effort to rein in freedom of speech, the National Press and Publication Administration issued a directive earlier this month to forbid journalists and individuals working in the media from reporting on independently operated social media accounts or websites.

Chinese influencers gagged by CCP
Ma Xiaolin complains about new speech control rule. (Weibo screenshot)
freedom of speech
CCP
we-media
self-media
social media
Weibo
WeChat
Sohu
Baijaihao
China
Beijing

RELATED ARTICLES

'Biden will not be Obama 2.0': TaiwanThinktank scholar
'Biden will not be Obama 2.0': TaiwanThinktank scholar
2021/01/31 12:01
U.S. military slams Chinese flights over South China Sea but says they posed no threat
U.S. military slams Chinese flights over South China Sea but says they posed no threat
2021/01/30 10:11
UK offers Hong Kong residents route to citizenship, angering China
UK offers Hong Kong residents route to citizenship, angering China
2021/01/30 09:01
China says common interests outweigh differences in ties with United States
China says common interests outweigh differences in ties with United States
2021/01/29 19:00
Taiwan's economy in 2020 outgrew China for 1st time in 30 years
Taiwan's economy in 2020 outgrew China for 1st time in 30 years
2021/01/29 18:41

Updated : 2021-02-02 16:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother