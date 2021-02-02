Taiwan finds norovirus, hepatitis A in oysters imported from Vietnam

FDA found norovirus and hepatitis A in oysters from Vietnam (FDA photo) FDA found norovirus and hepatitis A in oysters from Vietnam (FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the norovirus in 255 kilograms of oysters from Vietnam and hepatitis A in a separate 270 kg batch of raw oysters imported from the same country, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 2).

The items featured on the latest list of problematic food products intercepted by customs, CNA reported. The list of 17 items mostly included tea leaves, seafood, and fruit.

Japanese oranges, apples, and melons also had excessive amounts of pesticides, and tea leaves from India and Turkey were rejected for the same reason.

The FDA advised consumers not to consume raw oysters, as viruses like hepatitis A can easily be passed on. While mostly common in less developed areas, the virus can be transmitted via water, ice, seafood, fruit, and vegetables, according to the FDA.