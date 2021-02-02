Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man surnamed Liu (劉) vaulted the entry gates of Taipei Main Station and jumped on the last scheduled train to Keelung on Sunday (Jan. 31) — delaying departure by 10 minutes.

Liu had not bought a ticket and leaped over the station entry gates at around 11:55 p.m. Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) staff reacted quickly and were able to stop the train from leaving.

The train conductor tried to persuade Liu to get off the train, but video of the incident shows that Liu was emotional and refused to leave. Passengers were concerned that Liu was not following epidemic prevention measures, and there was a standoff for nearly five minutes.

Tension about the epidemic situation in Taiwan is rising, and one passenger was heard saying, “The epidemic is quite serious now. You still have to take your body temperature and follow the rules.”

After a 10-minute delay, Liu agreed to cooperate with the authorities and got off the train.



(YouTube video)