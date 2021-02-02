Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Shannon, No. 13 Texas Tech outlast No. 9 Oklahoma 57-52

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/02 12:51
Shannon, No. 13 Texas Tech outlast No. 9 Oklahoma 57-52

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final 39 seconds, and No. 13 Texas Tech beat ninth-ranked Oklahoma 57-52 on Monday night, ending a five-game winning streak by the short-handed Sooners that included three in a row over Top-10 teams.

Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4 Big 12) had its largest lead at 50-40 when Kevin McCullar made a 3-pointer and then assisted on a 3-pointer by Shannon with 3:21 left.

But Oklahoma (11-5, 6-4), which had missed 13 of its previous 15 shots, responded with seven points in a row, including Umoja Gibson stealing a ball from McCullar and then making a 3-pointer with 2:18 left. Gibson, who led the Sooners with 14 points, made another 3 with 1:01 left to get within 52-50 before Shannon converted at the line.

Oklahoma was without starting guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.

NO. 25 DRAKE 95, ILLINOIS STATE 60

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs’ first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries.

Antonio Reeves led Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) with 20 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-02 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother