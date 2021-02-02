Alexa
Cunane leads No. 4 NC State past No. 1 Louisville 74-60

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/02 12:06
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation’s top-ranked team on its home floor for the second time this season, topping No. 1 Louisville 74-60 on Monday night.

Jakia Brown-Turner and Jada Boyd also scored 16 points apiece and Raina Perez added 15 for the Wolfpack (12-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a stifling defense to hand the Cardinals (16-1, 9-1) their first loss of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3.

Dana Evans scored 29 points for the Cardinals, but no other Louisville player scored in double figures.

Cunane, the All-American junior center, made 7 of 9 shots and grabbed six rebounds. She had missed the Wolfpack’s previous two games, including a loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday, after N.C. State returned from a three-week pause because of COVID-19.

NO. 22 NORTHWESTERN 69, NO. 11 OHIO STATE 57

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton had 20 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead Northwestern past Ohio State.

Lindsey Pulliam had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-3, 8-3 Big Ten), who got their first win over a ranked team this season.

Dorka Juhasz scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-2, 6-2), who had won three straight, all over ranked teams.

