Rockets hit 11 3s in 48-point first quarter, rout Thunder

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 11:28
Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Josh Hall, left, and guard Theo Maledon, right, ...
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate, top, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) reach for the ball in the second half of an NBA basketba...
Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, center, shoots betweenOklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the ...
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, left, in the second half of an NBA ba...
Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown, front, blocks a shot by Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr., rear, in front of teammate Aleksej Pokusev...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets hit an NBA record-tying 11 3-pointers in a 48-point first quarter, cruising to a 136-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

John Wall scored the first eight points for the Rockets and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Christian Wood also scored 18 and added 11 rebounds in Houston's sixth straight victory.

Gordon, Wood and Victor Oladipo all had 10 points in the first 12 minutes and the Rockets led by as many as 26 in the first half. It was the second straight game the Rockets had a 48-point quarter.

The Rockets were 11 for 14 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter. They finished 28 for 52 (53.8%) from 3.

Oklahoma City (8-11) led 4-3 before the Rockets went on a 17-0 run and never looked back.

Houston (10-9) led 73-54 at the half, the second straight game the Thunder had given up more than 70 points in the first half and third straight half teams had reached that total. They allowed Brooklyn 76 points in the first half and 71 in the second half last Friday night in a 147-125 loss.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points for the Thunder.

The teams will have a day off before meeting against in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Had a pair of four-point plays by Danuel House Jr. and Gordon in the first quarter. The duo combined for nine three-point baskets off the bench.

Updated : 2021-02-02 13:37 GMT+08:00

