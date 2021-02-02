Alexa
Taiwan’s TSMC looks for growth opportunities beyond Apple

Chip titan exploring diversification in 5G, automotive electronics, high-performance computing

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/02/02 12:28
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is actively probing other sources of growth aside from Apple.

Apple is currently TSMC’s largest client, but according to industry sources talking to Digitimes, the world’s largest contract chipmaker is looking to diversify its business into 5G, automotive electronics, and high-performance computing (HPC). Demand is expected to grow significantly in these sectors, which partly explains TSMC’s massive capital expenditure budget this year, in conjunction with continued demand from Apple and other major clients.

In an earnings call on Jan. 14, the Taiwanese company announced that it would raise its capex budget to a staggering US$25-28 billion, up from US$17.2 billion in 2020. The foundry said that part of the reason for the increased budget is to pursue other growth opportunities, according to Digitimes.

TSMC expects revenue this year to increase by around 15 percent, buoyed by strong demand for 5G smartphones, HPC devices, automotive electronics, and internet-of-things products. The company has raised its compound annual growth rate to 10-15 percent for the next five years, up from previous estimates of 5-10 percent.
Updated : 2021-02-02 13:36 GMT+08:00

