Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan banks offer new bills for Lunar New Year

Eight state-owned financial institutions offering banknote exchange service for red envelope money

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/02 12:17
NT$100 banknotes. 

NT$100 banknotes.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For Taiwanese wanting to put new banknotes in red envelopes for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, the country's state-owned financial institutions will provide a banknote exchange service for five days starting Wednesday (Feb. 3).

To meet the surging demand for new banknotes ahead of the festive period, the Central Bank will allow people to exchange their old banknotes for new ones, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Monday (Feb. 1). However, each individual is limited to exchanging their money for no more than 100 new NT$100 cash notes.

The exchange service will be offered at 454 designated branches of eight financial institutions, including Bank of Taiwan, Land Bank of Taiwan, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, First Commercial Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, Taiwan Business Bank, and Chunghwa Post-operated post offices across the country. Mega International Commercial Bank, which is not listed as one of the locations, will also offer a limited banknote exchange service starting Friday (Feb. 5).

To facilitate the cash note exchange service, the Central Bank has provided a Google Map displaying the locations of all bank branches and post offices where the exchange service is available during the five business days. The public is reminded to wear a mask and follow social distancing recommendations during their visit.
Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year Holiday
red envelopes
New Taiwan Dollar
banknote
banknotes
Taiwan banks
Ministry of Finance

RELATED ARTICLES

Reassigned Taiwan High Speed Rail non-reserved seats sell briskly
Reassigned Taiwan High Speed Rail non-reserved seats sell briskly
2021/02/01 16:38
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
2021/02/01 12:31
Taipei's Dihua Street vendors head online after annual bazaar halted
Taipei's Dihua Street vendors head online after annual bazaar halted
2021/01/30 18:25
Taiwan bars self-health monitoring returnees from banquets
Taiwan bars self-health monitoring returnees from banquets
2021/01/30 15:59
Confucius' 76th generation descendant to star in Taiwanese comedy
Confucius' 76th generation descendant to star in Taiwanese comedy
2021/01/29 15:55

Updated : 2021-02-02 13:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother