Canadiens stop Canucks' 4-game win streak with 6-2 victory

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry had two goals and an assist, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

It’s the third time in less than two weeks that the Canadiens have routed the Canucks. The teams meet again Tuesday in the second of a consecutive night, two-game set.

Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli added scores.

Adam Gaudette and Jay Beagle scored for Vancouver, which had its four-game win streak halted.

The Canadiens' Carey Price had 27 saves. Braden Holtby stopped 34 of 40 shots for the Canucks.

Montreal was coming off its first regulation loss of the season, a 2-0 decision to Calgary on Saturday.

The Canadiens scored four straight goals and built a comfortable 6-1 lead heading into the third period.

Beagle cut into Montreal’s lead 11:49 into the final period, beating Price with a quick shot from low in the slot and cutting the lead to the final four-goal margin.

NOTES: Perry notched the 800th point of his NHL career. ... Six of Toffoli’s seven goals this season have come against Vancouver. ... Montreal’s penalty kill has been lethal this season, scoring six short-handed goals. Three have come against Vancouver. ... Victor Mete made his season debut for the Canadiens. An agent for the 22-year-old defenseman said over the weekend that Mette was looking for a trade out of Montreal. … Jake Virtanen returned to Vancouver’s lineup in place of Antoine Roussel. Virtanen was a healthy scratch for the Canucks' two previous games. … Lehkonen was skating in his 300th NHL game.

___

