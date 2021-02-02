Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Hospital in northern Taiwan to carry out mass 'COVID elimination'

Effort involves nation's largest-ever testing drive, targets personnel and facilities

  708
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/02 11:46
Sampling area at Taoyuan General Hospital 

Sampling area at Taoyuan General Hospital  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The epicenter of Taiwan’s latest cluster outbreak at the Taoyuan General Hospital will undergo a massive “COVID-19 elimination” aimed at clearing the hospital of further infection risks.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is set to launch a screening drive on Wednesday (Feb. 3) that involves polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody testing for all staff members of the northern Taiwan hospital, including contract workers with access to it, reported CNA.

Around 2,262 people are included in the campaign. The effort is meant to eradicate the risk of further outbreaks from potential spreaders — especially those who may have been infected with the coronavirus but have yet to be identified, UDN quoted Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the CECC's expert advisory panel, as saying.

In addition to hospital workers, public areas of the institution will also be sampled for COVID. The blanket anti-virus effort is intended to ensure a safe environment before the hospital resumes services, Chang added.

As of Tuesday (Feb. 1), 19 cases have been associated with the cluster, including one death. The virus appears to have spread to another hospital in Taoyuan’s Pingzhen District, though the name of the institution has yet to be made public.
coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
Taoyuan General Hospital
Taoyuan
hospital
cases
cluster
infections
testing
PCR
screening
antibody
tests

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
2021/02/01 14:58
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday
2021/02/01 11:58
Museum visits early priority for WHO Covid team in Wuhan
Museum visits early priority for WHO Covid team in Wuhan
2021/02/01 09:37
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
2021/01/31 16:26
Staff member at Taiwan embassy in Guatemala contracts COVID-19
Staff member at Taiwan embassy in Guatemala contracts COVID-19
2021/01/31 09:40

Updated : 2021-02-02 13:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother