Hospital in northern Taiwan to carry out mass 'COVID elimination'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The epicenter of Taiwan’s latest cluster outbreak at the Taoyuan General Hospital will undergo a massive “COVID-19 elimination” aimed at clearing the hospital of further infection risks.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is set to launch a screening drive on Wednesday (Feb. 3) that involves polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody testing for all staff members of the northern Taiwan hospital, including contract workers with access to it, reported CNA.

Around 2,262 people are included in the campaign. The effort is meant to eradicate the risk of further outbreaks from potential spreaders — especially those who may have been infected with the coronavirus but have yet to be identified, UDN quoted Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the CECC's expert advisory panel, as saying.

In addition to hospital workers, public areas of the institution will also be sampled for COVID. The blanket anti-virus effort is intended to ensure a safe environment before the hospital resumes services, Chang added.

As of Tuesday (Feb. 1), 19 cases have been associated with the cluster, including one death. The virus appears to have spread to another hospital in Taoyuan’s Pingzhen District, though the name of the institution has yet to be made public.