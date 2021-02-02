Alexa
Perry scores 21 to lift Stetson past Carver College 110-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 09:58
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry had 21 points as Stetson easily beat Carver College 110-56 on Monday night.

Perry shot 8 for 10 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Joel Kabimba had 15 points for Stetson (6-9). Chase Johnston added 14 points and Wheza Panzo had 12. Stetson registered season highs with 19 3-pointers and 23 assists in its first game this season scoring at least 100 points.

Stetson dominated the first half and led 59-18 at the break. The Hatters’ 59 first-half points marked a season high.

Bryson Scott had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 12 points and seven assists, and Keyshawn Coley had six rebounds.

The Hatters improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Stetson defeated Carver College 95-51 on Dec. 19.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-02 12:02 GMT+08:00

