Italy envoy reiterates Taiwan's desire for cross-strait peace

De facto ambassador says Taiwan will not give up sovereignty, freedom, or democracy

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/02 10:53
Taiwanese envoy to Italy Lee Sing-ying. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Italy, Lee Sing-ying (李新穎), recently underlined the country's determination to maintain the "status quo" with China but said that it will not do so at the expense of its sovereignty, freedom, or democracy.

On Jan. 23 and 24, Taiwan witnessed two of the largest Chinese incursions into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) when the People's Liberation Army sent over a dozen military planes, including bombers, into the area. Experts suspected the move was primarily directed toward the U.S. after it had voiced support for Taiwan following President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Speaking to Italian online newspaper Le Formiche on Friday (Jan. 29), Lee said the Taiwanese have grown used to Chinese threats over the years. He also labeled Beijing's warning that "Taiwan independence means war" last week as "regrettable."

Lee said although he echoed Pentagon spokesman John Kirby's remarks that cross-strait tensions do not need to lead to a confrontation, Taiwan will under no circumstances yield its sovereignty to China. Adding that democratic values constitute the main difference between Taiwan and China, he said the Taiwanese government's top priority is to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.
