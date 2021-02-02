Alexa
Blue Man Group ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 09:05
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Blue Man Group is officially ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando.

The group announced its departure Monday on Twitter, adding that they planned to reopen safely at some point in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. The trio of bald, blue-painted men hadn't performed in Orlando since last March when Universal Orlando and other Florida theme parks shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shows typically feature a mix of art, light and music.

“For more than a decade, Blue Man Group has brought its unique style of entertainment to our guests — and we are grateful for the chance to have been home to their Orlando show," Universal Orlando said in a statement.

Blue Man Group had performed more than 6,000 shows in a 1,000-seat theater at Universal CityWalk, an entertainment and retail district located right next to Universal Orlando's theme parks.

Universal Orlando didn't say what the space would be used for next.

Updated : 2021-02-02 10:32 GMT+08:00

