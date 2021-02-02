Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Old power station building in southern Illinois imploded

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 08:54
Old power station building in southern Illinois imploded

EAST ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Part of a shuttered power plant in southern Illinois has been demolished.

Crews imploded the Wood River Power Station building in East Alton shortly after 8 a.m. Monday,

East Alton Fire Chief Timothy Quigley said It will take at least another month for three smoke stacks at the site to be imploded, according to KTVI-TV.

The former Dynegy coal-fired power plant was closed in 2016. The site was purchased in 2019 and is being remediated by Liability Partners of St. Louis for possible new development, the Alton Daily News reported.

Updated : 2021-02-02 10:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman