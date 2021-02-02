Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Minneapolis announces policy change for police body cameras

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 07:58
Minneapolis announces policy change for police body cameras

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis mayor and police chief said Monday that officers will no longer be allowed to turn off their body cameras to talk privately when they respond to calls, one of several changes implemented following George Floyd's death in police custody.

The new policy outlined by Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo states that although officers cannot deactivate their cameras while an event is in progress, conversations about performance or tactics can still be edited out prior to public release of any video.

“We’ve seen as a community and as a police force, body camera footage increasingly plays a crucial role in understanding critical events in our community,” Arradondo said in a statement.

Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests in Minneapolis and around the world calling for police reforms.

The procedures regarding body cameras have been widely discussed in the case of another former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman. Mohamed Noor was convicted in the 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

The incident commander turned her body camera off when talking to Noor in the moments after the shooting. Other officers told him not to say a word, according to prosecutors and court testimony. Many responding officers turned their body cameras on and off at different times.

Frey and Arradondo have issued other policy changes in recent months, including new approaches to no-knock warrants, documenting attempts to de-escalate situations, expanding reporting requirements for use-of-force incidents and banning the use of chokeholds.

Last month the mayor and police chief announced changes in the city’s disciplinary processes for police officers in an effort to make it easier to hold them accountable for bad behavior.

Updated : 2021-02-02 10:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman