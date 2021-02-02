Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Taylor carries Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 74-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 06:46
Taylor carries Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 74-59

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 15 points and eight rebounds as Austin Peay got past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-59 on Monday.

Mike Peake had 14 points for Austin Peay (10-6, 6-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard added 13 points and six rebounds, and Carlos Paez had 11 points and nine assists.

Mike Adewunmi had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (6-7, 4-3). Sidney Wilson added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-02 09:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother