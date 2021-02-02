Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/02 05:24
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, recovering some of the ground they lost last week in their biggest weekly drop since October. The S&P 500 index rose 1.6%. Investors large and small continued to focus on GameStop and other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds. Investors are watching negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 59.62 points, or 1.6%, to 3,773.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.8%, to 30,211.91.

The Nasdaq rose 332.70 points, or 2.5%, to 13,403.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 52.52 points, or 2.5%, to 2,126.16.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 17.79 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 394.57 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 515.11 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.31 points, or 7.7%.

Updated : 2021-02-02 07:27 GMT+08:00

