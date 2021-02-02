Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Faulkner lifts Western Carolina over The Citadel 76-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 05:45
Faulkner lifts Western Carolina over The Citadel 76-75

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Mason Faulkner scored 21 points, including a runner in the lane with 5.5 seconds left, as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 76-75 on Monday to snap its seven-game losing streak.

After Faulkner's go-ahead basket, Hayden Brown dribbled down the court to get into the lane but his shot was blocked by Xavier Cork at the buzzer.

Cory Hightower had 16 points for Western Carolina (8-9, 1-7 Southern Conference). Ahmir Langlais added 14 points, and Cork had 10 rebounds and three blocks. Matt Halvorsen, who was second on the Catamounts in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, had only four points.

Kaiden Rice scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-6, 2-6). Brown had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Fletcher Abee added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-02 07:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother